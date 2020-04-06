Monday, April 06, 2020 10:51 am
Downtown Improvement District to sanitize downtown
The Journal Gazette
The Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District will be sanitizing downtown Wednesday as part of its Clean & Green Program, a statement from the group said today.
Technicians will sanitize commonly touched outdoor surfaces with a certified disinfectant, which will kill the virus a minute after contact, the statement said.
Once a week, it said, technicians will be spraying newspaper boxes, streetscape litter/recycling/cigarette receptacles, door handles at parking garages, crosswalk signal buttons, bike racks, parking meter keypads, E-scooters and bike-share handles.
