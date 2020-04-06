Indiana reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health said that 12 more people have died from COVID-19 in a daily report issued today.

A total of 139 Indiana residents have died, including four from Allen County. An additional 536 Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus to 4,944.

Out of 547 tests in Allen County, 75 residents have tested positive, with 12 new cases reported, according to the state’s website. Marion County leads with the most new cases at 204.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, and is updated daily at 10 a.m.