Verbatim: Community Foundation Establishes DeKalb County Disaster Response Fund

The following was released on Monday, April 6, 2020:

The Community Foundation of DeKalb County Board of Directors has established a fund to begin addressing the rapidly developing situation in our community as a result of COVID-19. This nonpermanent fund will be used to mobilize grant dollars for community organizations affected by the virus, and CFDC is actively listening to local entities to understand current needs.

Community donors are encouraged to assist in this effort to support local nonprofits by donating to the Dekalb County Disaster Response Fund. Donations can be made online through the website at: www.cfdekalb.org/giving/#donate -or- sending a check to:

CFDC, PO Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706. (Please note DeKalb County Disaster Response Fund via website or with donation.)

CFDC is open to collaborating with other funders and learning more about ways to make resources available to community needs. Contact the CFDC office at (260) 925-0311 or email CFDC Executive Director and CEO, Tanya Young, at tyoung@cfdekalb.org with questions.