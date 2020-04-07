PFW staff member tests positive for novel coronavirus

A Purdue University Fort Wayne staff member has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the university said tonight.

In a statement, PFW said it was notified late Monday afternoon by the Allen County Department of Health that the staff member, who lives in Fort Wayne, had tested positive.

The person had only limited contact with anyone on campus, PFW said. It said health officials determined relevant personal contacts and each has been contacted to discuss precautions and any additional steps, if necessary.

PFW asked students, faculty, and staff to practice social distancing and adhere to the state’s ongoing stay-at-home directive.