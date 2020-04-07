Verbatim: Allen County Awarded $1M Through Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative

The following was released on Tuesday, April 7, 2020:

(April 7, 2020) — Allen County today learned it will receive a $1 million Community Crossings matching grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation for local projects through the Next Level Roads program.

The Allen County Highway Department submitted an application earlier this year for the grant money which will be used to resurface several roads in the southeast portion of the county.

Specific details on those projects will be announced at a later date.

Allen County is among 214 cities, towns and counties that received a combined $126.5 million in matching state dollars announced today by Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness.

“Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns, and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and job growth.