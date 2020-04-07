Verbatim: Community Crossings Funding Coming To Fort Wayne

The following was released on Tuesday, April 7, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. -- The City of Fort Wayne will receive $1 million from the State’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Fund Program. The award was announced by Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation earlier today.

The funding will go toward one of the City’s comprehensive neighborhood improvement projects. This funding, coupled with local dollars, will support concrete rehabilitation of streets, sidewalks, curbs, gutters and ADA ramps in the Springwood/Orchard Woods neighborhood. Under the State program, the award can cover up to 50% of the project.

Fort Wayne’s commitment to neighborhood improvement projects has seen record investments in each of the last six years, totaling more than $180 million.