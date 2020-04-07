Showers, thunderstoms again likely tonight, overnight

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely again this evening into the early overnight hours in northeast Indiana and northwest Indiana, with an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said today.

If severe weather occurs the primary hazards would be quarter-sized to golf-ball-sized hail, along with damaging wind gusts of more than 60 mph, the weather service said in a statement. It said an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Windy conditions are expected late Wednesday night into Thursday, with wind gusts to 40 mph possible, especially Thursday, the weather service said.