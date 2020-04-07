The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, April 07, 2020 11:53 am

    Fort Wayne Pizza Huts giving back

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne Pizza Huts are giving back to the community during the pandemic, the locally owned and operated company said today. 

    The company is providing free pizzas to local small businesses and grocery stores in an effort to share goodwill and comradery, a statement from the company said. In the last three weeks, it said, more than $10,000 worth of produce has been donated to homeless shelters and food banks in the Fort Wayne Pizza Hut market. 

    Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne owns and operates 46 Pizza Huts in northeast and central Indiana.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article