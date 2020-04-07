Fort Wayne Pizza Huts giving back

Fort Wayne Pizza Huts are giving back to the community during the pandemic, the locally owned and operated company said today.

The company is providing free pizzas to local small businesses and grocery stores in an effort to share goodwill and comradery, a statement from the company said. In the last three weeks, it said, more than $10,000 worth of produce has been donated to homeless shelters and food banks in the Fort Wayne Pizza Hut market.

Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne owns and operates 46 Pizza Huts in northeast and central Indiana.