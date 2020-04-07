Allen health commissioner: 'This is a marathon, not a sprint'

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Allen County, and public health experts said this morning they expect the trend to continue.

The Allen County Health Department reported 90 cases today, up from 88 on Monday. Six deaths caused by the new coronavirus have been reported, but it's still not clear how many patients have recovered.

"We know that people are recovering," said Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County health commissioner. "That's something we need to look at."

State and local officials for weeks have tracked the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths and released daily tallies, but recoveries have not been released.

Dr. James Cameron, a member of the county Board of Health, said those numbers could come in two to three weeks, after doctors and the health department get a better idea of how many patients have completed hospital stays because of the virus.

Cases have increased steadily since mid-March, when the first two patients in Allen County were diagnosed. Twelve new cases were announced Monday — the largest number of new cases in a single day so far.

McMahan said the upswing likely will go on, and residents should continue preventive measures such as social distancing — staying 6 feet from others — and frequent handwashing.

"Remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint," she said.

