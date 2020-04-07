19 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana; Allen reports 6 new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health said 34 more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19.

Deaths are reported to the state based on when the data is received and occurs over multiple days, the department said in a statement. To date, 173 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

According to the state department's website, Allen County has had six deaths, 87 positive tests, and 598 have been tested for COVID-19. An additional 568 Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing.

Marion County has the most new cases with 193. Allen County is reporting 12 new cases.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus is now at 5,507, after corrections to yesterday's total, the department said.

The state has tested 28,764 residents, up from 26,192 Monday.

For a complete list of counties with cases go to the state's website, coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated at 10 a.m. daily. Cases are listed by county of residence. The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.