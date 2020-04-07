Former Purdue president Steven Beering dies at 87

Steven C. Beering, who served as president of Purdue University from 1983 to 2000, has died, the university announced Monday night. He was 87.

“The terrible tyranny that brought about World War II bestowed an unintended blessing on Indiana, Purdue University, and America when it sent the family of a young Steve Beering to our country,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement. “His 18-year leadership of our institution was but one chapter in an epic life of serial achievement. He and Jane will rest together on our campus’s Slayter Hill, and forever in our memories and in the annals of the greatest Boilermakers.”

Under Beering’s leadership, the statement said, Purdue expanded its international efforts, grew its liberal arts programs, promoted diversity, greened and beautified the campus, added 20 major buildings and took fundraising to new levels.

At the time of Beering’s retirement, his name had appeared on the diplomas of more than half the university's living alumni.

Before his presidency, Beering was dean of the Indiana University School of Medicine and director of the Indiana University Medical Center. Before that he had served 12 years in the Air Force, during which time he became an adviser to the U.S. surgeon general in internal medicine and a medical consultant to NASA, where he was a physician to the country's first astronauts and to President Dwight Eisenhower.

After leaving Purdue, he served on and chaired the National Science Board, an independent body of advisers to both the president and Congress on broad national policy issues related to science and engineering research and education. His wife, Jane, died in 2015.

As the university grew, Beering often said, "There is no limit to what we can achieve if we don't care who gets the credit."

Surviving are three sons, Peter, of Carmel; David, of West Lafayette; and John, of Chestefield, Missouri; and five grandchildren. A brother, John G., preceded him in death.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be immediate services, the university said. It said a celebration of life is planned for the future when conditions allow.

Memorials to the Purdue Foundation, 403 W. Wood St., West Lafayette, IN 47907-2007. Checks should be made payable to the foundation, and the memo line should read "Beering Scholars in memory of Steve Beering." Contributions also may be made online at Giving.Purdue.edu/BeeringScholars.