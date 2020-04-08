Local officials laud helpful resources

Fort Wayne and Allen County officials, along with area nonprofit social service agencies, highlighted resources available to residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference today.

The discussion came shortly before the Allen County Department of Health released new statistics regarding virus cases and deaths in the area.

One more Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and eight more tested positive, health officials said, bringing the total to 98 cases and seven deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

"It's often been said that the true value of a city is how it's judged by the way it treats its people," Mayor Tom Henry told reporters at Citizens Square. "Our most powerful asset in the city of Fort Wayne is our people, and in the county of Allen. So it's imperative that we make sure that the human services component of our community is met."

Henry was joined Wednesday by Allen County Commissioners Therese Brown, Nelson Peters and Rich Beck, as well as representatives from the health department and various organizations including Brightpoint, the YWCA, and United Way of Allen County.

Pleasant Township Trustee John Henry said many families affected by the pandemic will likely be seeking assistance for the first time. He is the past president of the Allen County Trustees Association.

"The townships are here to assist in emergency situations and this certainly is one of those," he said.

Those that apply for aid must do so in the township in which they reside, John Henry said. There are 20 townships in Allen County.

Those unsure of which township they reside in can find that information at wayeo.egis.39dn.com, on tax bills or by calling 211. Residents are urged to have patience as the application process is slower because many staff members are working from home.

Applications are being done electronically, or in some smaller townships, via mail. Face-to-face interviews have also become telephone interviews, John Henry said.

"I just ask you to be patient, give yourself time and this will work fine," he said, noting that residents in need are also encouraged to apply for other governmental assistance like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Information about those services can be found at https://fssabenefits.in.gov/bp/#/. Applying to the township can also help residents get referrals to other places.

Residents who may have difficulty paying various bills should contact their creditors, John Henry said, to find out what kind of relief is available.

"While they have moratoriums in place, that will not be debt forgiveness, that's just pushing things back," he said.

Any funds available should be prioritized to cover basic necessities such as rent or mortgage, utilities and food.

"We do understand there is going to be extenuating circumstances in households – most commonly medical expenses – things that take away from those basic necessities and that's why we'll be here to help you," he said.

