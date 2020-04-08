Wednesday, April 08, 2020 3:48 pm
Isolated storms possible again tonight, weather service says
The Journal Gazette
Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, with the best chances south of U.S. 30 between 5 and 9 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
If such storms develop, the most likely threat would be damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, the weather service said.
