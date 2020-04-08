State Boulevard construction moves into 3rd phase

State Boulevard will be moving into the third of four construction phases beginning Monday.

The new phase will close a portion of State Boulevard for two months while crews work to tie-in the new road, the city of Fort Wayne said today. The work will include connecting the pavement to the existing road on both the east and west ends of the new bridge, tying in storm sewers, sidewalks and trails.

State Boulevard will be closed from Wells to Clinton streets. A detour will use Wells Street, Fernhill Avenue and Clinton Street.

Residents living on the side streets on the north side of the road will not have access to State Boulevard during construction, the city said.

The fourth phase will include lighting, restoration and landscaping. The project is scheduled to be completed this fall.