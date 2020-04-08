7th Allen County resident dies from COVID-19; 98 in county test positive

A seventh Allen County resident has died from COVID-19, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

The county now has 98 positive cases of the virus, a statement from the department said.

The department cannot provide specific information on individual cases because of the increased number of positive cases, the statement said. The county will provide basic updated demographic information on its website, www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab testing to the Indiana State Department of Health, the case count on the state’s website, www.in.gov/coronavirus, may not always match Allen County’s case numbers.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.