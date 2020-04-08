INDOT accepting temporary permits for food trucks to operate at highway rest areas

The Indiana Department of Transportation is launching a temporary permit program to allow food trucks to operate at highway rest areas.

Two licensed food trucks will be allowed at rest areas and welcome centers statewide, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, a statement from INDOT said.

The program will allow the food trucks to provide food and drink options to commercial truck drivers and motorists who are deemed essential travel.

Interested food truck operators will need to complete an application and submit necessary documentation to obtain a license to operate.

Applications are being accepted by email at INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov. Applications are being accepted immediately.

Permits will be valid until canceled by INDOT or the national federal emergency status is lifted.

