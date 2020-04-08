Verbatim: Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order To Support EMS

The following was released on Wednesday, April 8, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed an executive order to allow retired and inactive EMS professionals to join the fight against COVID-19.

The executive order permits retired and inactive EMS professionals to provide supplemental health care services in Indiana during this public health emergency without reinstatement or approval by the Indiana EMS Commission if they work under the supervision of a licensed EMS or health care professional.

Under the executive order, retired and inactive EMS professionals are also allowed to provide primary patient care for patients as part of emergency response, transports and facilities with a temporary certification or licensure from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Click here to see the executive order: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm

More information may be found at the ISDH website at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.