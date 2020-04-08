30 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, death toll rises to 203

INDIANAPOLIS – Thirty more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s death toll during the pandemic past 200 as its confirmed coronavirus cases neared 6,000, state health officials said Wednesday.

The 30 new deaths reported Wednesday raised Indiana's deaths to 203 and represented the second-largest tally of deaths the Indiana State Department of Health has reported to date in its daily pandemic updates, following the 34 deaths it reported Tuesday.

The department has said that the additional deaths it reports each day occurred over multiple days.

The state agency also reported Wednesday that an additional 439 Hoosiers had confirmed cases of COVD-19 — the respiratory disease caused by the virus. That boosts Indiana’s total confirmed cases to 5,943 following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Marion County, the home of Indianapolis, again had the most new COVID-19 cases, at 151, raising its total to 2,290 — or about 39 percent of Indiana’s total. Northwestern Indiana’s Lake County had 43 new cases, and six other Indiana counties had more than 10 new confirmed cases.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Below is a verbatim release from the Indiana State Department of Health that was released on Wednesday, April 8, 2020:

