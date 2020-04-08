Residents wake up to power outage

According to Indiana Michigan Power's website, 6,036 customers are without power this morning.

Most of the outages are on the city's northeast side.

The power is expected to be restored around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

For updates on restoration of power go to I&M's website: http://outagemap.indianamichiganpower.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html

The power outage has caused traffic signals at seven intersections to become temporary four-way stops, the City of Fort Wayne said today.

The intersections without power are: