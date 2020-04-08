Wednesday, April 08, 2020 9:54 am
Residents wake up to power outage
The Journal Gazette
According to Indiana Michigan Power's website, 6,036 customers are without power this morning.
Most of the outages are on the city's northeast side.
The power is expected to be restored around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.
For updates on restoration of power go to I&M's website: http://outagemap.indianamichiganpower.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html
The power outage has caused traffic signals at seven intersections to become temporary four-way stops, the City of Fort Wayne said today.
The intersections without power are:
- Maplecrest Road at Evard Road;
- Maplecrest Road at St. Joe Center Road;
- Maplecrest Road at Rothman Road;
- St. Joe Center Road at Reed Road;
- St. Joe Center Road at Salge Drive;
- St. Joe Center Road at St. Joe Boulevard;
- St. Joe Center Road at Evard Road;
- St. Joe Center Road at the Kroger entrance.
