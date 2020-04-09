Allen COVID-19 count reaches 112; 14 new cases, 2 new deaths reported

Two more Allen County residents have died from the novel coronavirus and 14 more have tested positive, bringing the total to 112 cases and nine deaths, the Allen County Health Department said Thursday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data, the department said in a statement.

The department said it would not be able to provide specific information regarding each individual because of the continued increase in the number of positive cases. However, some demographic information is provided on the website and is updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the county health department said.