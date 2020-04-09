Commissioners request county to ring bells on Easter Sunday

The Allen County commissioners are asking churches and citizens countywide to ring bells on Easter Sunday at noon as a sign of being united in spirit.

Most churches will not be holding their annual Easter Sunday public services because of the COVID-19 virus threat, in compliance with the state’s stay-at-home order, the commissioners said in a statement.

“Social distancing guidelines require us to remain apart from our extended families, church members, and other individuals on a sacred religious holiday that normally encourages us to gather together,” the commissioners said. “But we believe that the simple act of ringing a bell can allow us to remain physically distant while being united in spirit.”

The countywide appeal goes along with a similar request made by NewAllen Alliance the asking East Allen Community to ring bells at noon on Easter Sunday.