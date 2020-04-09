Thursday, April 09, 2020 3:13 pm
Commissioners request county to ring bells on Easter Sunday
The Journal Gazette
The Allen County commissioners are asking churches and citizens countywide to ring bells on Easter Sunday at noon as a sign of being united in spirit.
Most churches will not be holding their annual Easter Sunday public services because of the COVID-19 virus threat, in compliance with the state’s stay-at-home order, the commissioners said in a statement.
“Social distancing guidelines require us to remain apart from our extended families, church members, and other individuals on a sacred religious holiday that normally encourages us to gather together,” the commissioners said. “But we believe that the simple act of ringing a bell can allow us to remain physically distant while being united in spirit.”
The countywide appeal goes along with a similar request made by NewAllen Alliance the asking East Allen Community to ring bells at noon on Easter Sunday.
