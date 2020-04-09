The Journal Gazette
 
    Police seeking armed robbery suspects

    The Journal Gazette

    The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two armed robbery suspects. 

    The first robbery happened at 2:39 p.m., March 29, at the Arby's, 3524 E. State Blvd., a statement from the department said. The male suspect is described as being about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall. 

    The second robbery happened March 31, against an individual at the Marathon gas station, 422 Spring St. No one was injured. 

    Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Fort Wayne police detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

