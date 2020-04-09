FWCS moves up remote technology plans

Fort Wayne Community Schools has moved up plans to fully implement one-to-one technology a year early, from fall 2021 to next academic year, Superintendent Wendy Robinson told families in a letter Thursday.

“This will allow us to use 1:1 technology to more efficiently deliver remote learning, when necessary, that fits with our curriculum and educational philosophy,” Robinson said.

That announcement was included in a broader update about the rest of the current academic year, which has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials last week formally closed K-12 schools for in-person instruction the rest of 2019-20.

Other Allen County districts have relied on e-learning to continue lessons when circumstances force school closures – typically for inclement weather – but FWCS has no such system in place. It has made up such missed days the traditional way – in person.

Now, however, FWCS must provide remote learning for students to complete the school year. It has until April 17 to tell the state how it will grade or provide feedback to students on completed work and how it will count attendance, among other details.

“We are currently working on those details and will share them next week when they are finalized,” Robinson said.