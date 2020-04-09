IOSHA investigates Columbia City firm

State officials are investigating after a complaint was filed alleging two men in hazardous materials suits arrived Wednesday at a Columbia City manufacturer.

The men – it's not clear who they are – reportedly sprayed something while Reelcraft workers were on the job.

Stephanie McFarland, spokeswoman for the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, confirmed a complaint was filed this week.

"IOSHA has launched an inquiry," she said in an email. "That process starts with a letter to the employer to inquire about the complaint, and to allow the employer to provide any documentation and/or explanation to address it. The employer has seven days to respond to that initial outreach."

Reelcraft was founded in 1943 as Equipment Corporation in Delta, Ohio, and moved to Fort Wayne in the 1960s, according to its website. The company makes hose reels at its Whitley County facility.

Reached this morning, a woman in the company's human resources office said, "No one is going to talk to you," and hung up.

