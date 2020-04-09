Wind advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio through 8 p.m.

Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, are expected, the weather service said. It said isolated gusts of more than 50 mph are possible during showers this afternoon.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, which should be secured, the weather service said. It said tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The weather service urged drivers to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.