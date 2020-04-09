42 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana; Allen reports 11 new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health said 42 more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19.

Deaths are reported to the state based on when the data is received and occurs over multiple days, the state health department said in a statement. To date, 245 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. An additional 430 cases have been diagnosed through testing. Marion County has the most new cases with 127.

According to the department’s website, Allen County has had 11 new cases. The county has had 105 positive tests, 663 tests have been performed for COVID-19 and seven residents have died.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus is now at 6,351, after corrections to yesterday’s total, the department said. To date, 32,133 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 30,839 on Monday.

For a complete list of counties with cases, go to the state’s website, coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated at 10 a.m. daily. Cases are listed by county of residence. The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to the state health department.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.