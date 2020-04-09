Verbatim: Indiana AG applauds Supreme Court's ACLU decision

The Indiana Attorney General issued the following news release today:

Attorney General Curtis Hill today praised an Indiana Supreme Court decision rejecting a request by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to assume unprecedented rulemaking authority in order to facilitate the release of certain inmates across the state.

The ACLU had claimed the unusual maneuver was necessary to enable select inmates to leave their cells and “shelter at home” during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“By its request, the ACLU demonstrated a disregard for the extraordinary steps that have been taken by the Indiana Department of Correction and others to protect the incarcerated population during this time,” Attorney General Hill said. “The Indiana Supreme Court has demonstrated both a fidelity to the rule of law and an appreciation for public health considerations. All Hoosiers should be grateful for the court's judgment in this case."