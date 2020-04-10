Friday, April 10, 2020 5:10 pm
Citilink to reduce service hours, limit passengers during pandemic
The Journal Gazette
Citilink said Friday it would reduce service hours and allow fewer passengers on each bus, beginning Monday, because of the novel coronavirus.
In a statement, it said it was seeking to maintain a balance among "maximizing connectivity to jobs and essential services, making adjustments for significantly decreased demand in response to Governor Holcomb’s Stay-At-Home Executive Order, protecting staff and managing fluid changes in staffing availability."
The new service hours will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the last lineup at Central Station at 3:15 p.m. If you need essential transportation service after 4:15 p.m., Citilink said, call customer service at 260-432-4546.
Saturday service will remain the same, with hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the last lineup at Central Station at 5:15 p.m.
Access service will still be open to clients Monday through Saturday.
To further protect passengers and drivers, Citilink recommended passengers wear a face covering. It is allowing only nine people per bus to make room for social distancing.
“Citilink remains committed to protecting our employees while serving members of our community in need of essential transportation services during this time,”, said Sherese Fortriede, Citilink board chair, in the statement.
It said:
- If you are not feeling well, do not take public transportation.
- At this time, public transportation should only be used for essential trips, such as for food and grocery needs, medical appointments, pharmacy and work.
- In accordance with CDC recommendations, Citilink recommends all passengers wear a cloth facing covering. For more information on cloth face coverings, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html
