Citilink to reduce service hours, limit passengers during pandemic

Citilink said Friday it would reduce service hours and allow fewer passengers on each bus, beginning Monday, because of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, it said it was seeking to maintain a balance among "maximizing connectivity to jobs and essential services, making adjustments for significantly decreased demand in response to Governor Holcomb’s Stay-At-Home Executive Order, protecting staff and managing fluid changes in staffing availability."

The new service hours will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the last lineup at Central Station at 3:15 p.m. If you need essential transportation service after 4:15 p.m., Citilink said, call customer service at 260-432-4546.

Saturday service will remain the same, with hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the last lineup at Central Station at 5:15 p.m.

Access service will still be open to clients Monday through Saturday.

To further protect passengers and drivers, Citilink recommended passengers wear a face covering. It is allowing only nine people per bus to make room for social distancing.

“Citilink remains committed to protecting our employees while serving members of our community in need of essential transportation services during this time,”, said Sherese Fortriede, Citilink board chair, in the statement.

It said: