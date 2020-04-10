Holcomb waives incomplete education requirements

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed an executive order to waive education requirements that cannot be met because school buildings are closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order, in coordination with Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, waives incomplete requirements such as school bus drills and emergency preparedness drills, the governor's office said in a statement. It also outlines options for school corporations to complete 2019-20 annual staff performance evaluations.

To see Department of Education guidance on performance evaluation plans, click on this URL -- https://www.doe.in.gov/sites/default/files/news/april10-frameworks-completing-2019-2020-teacher-evaluations.pdf?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=

To see the executive order, click on this URL -- https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm