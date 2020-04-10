3 die in early morning fire

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house blaze that left three people dead today in the North Highlands neighborhood.

Officials said crews arrived at 1840 Rosemont Drive at 1:14 a.m. and discovered flames extending from the front windows of the single-story home that was heavily damaged.

While searching the house for occupants firefighters quickly found three adult victims – one was critically injured and taken to a hospital, but later died.

The other two people were dead when crews found them, officials said.

The blaze was under control in about 10 minutes.

In February, a house fire also took the life of a 38-year-old Fort Wayne man.

Bernard Dunbar was rescued from a Feb. 4 blaze inside a small home, 4146 Plaza Drive. He was taken to a hospital after firefighters found him unconscious.

Dunbar later died at the hospital of smoke inhalation and thermal burns, the Allen County coroner's office said. The death was ruled an accident.

The identities of today's victims have not been released yet.