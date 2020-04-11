Verbatim: State announces drive-thru testing sites, 537 more virus cases

The Indiana State Department of Health issued the following news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS – As the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to rise, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is partnering with local health officials in four communities to hold free drive-thru testing clinics for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13-17 at the following locations:

CK Newsome Community Center, 100 E. Walnut St., Evansville

Ivy Tech, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne

St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary

Ivy Tech, 8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg

Participants should bring a driver's license or other State of Indiana-issued identification card and documentation of place of employment. Only symptomatic individuals will be tested. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.

Essential workers are those identified by Governor Eric J. Holcomb's executive order (https://bit.ly/2UQxqVt).

Due to patient privacy laws, media will not be able to videotape individuals as they are being tested.

To date, 7,435 Indiana residents are known to have contracted the novel coronavirus, including 537 additional cases reported Saturday. More than 39,000 test results have been reported to ISDH. A total of 330 Hoosiers have died.

A list of counties with cases is included on the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. Beginning Monday, April 13, the dashboard will be updated at noon each day.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.