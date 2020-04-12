Sunday, April 12, 2020 12:08 pm
14 more Allen County residents test positive for COVID-19
The Journal Gazette
The county has had 156 positive cases so far, the department said in a statement.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are on the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and are time-stamped with the latest local data. The department said it will not be able to provide specific information on every individual case because of the increase in the number of positive cases. T
The department provides basic demographic information on its website, updated at least once a week.
Because of delays in private lab reports to the state, Allen County’s case count may not match the Indiana State Department of Health numbers for the county on the state’s website, www.in.gov/coronavirus.
