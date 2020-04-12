13 more Hoosiers die from COVID-19; Allen County reports 11 new cases

Thirteen more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, and an additional 508 Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

Deaths are reported to the state based on when the data is received and occurs over multiple days, the department said in a statement. To date, 343 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

According to the state department's website, Allen County has had 11 new cases. Twelve Allen County residents have died from the novel coronavirus.

Marion County has the most new cases with 154.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus is now at 7,928, after corrections to yesterday's total, the department said. To date, 42,489 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 39,215 on Saturday.

For a complete list of counties with cases, go to the state's website, coronavirus.in.gov. Beginning Monday, the website will be updated at noon daily. Cases are listed by county of residence. The dashboard has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.