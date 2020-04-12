Driver arrested after ORV crash; passenger airlifted to hospital

The driver of an off-road vehicle was arrested Saturday evening in Kosciusko County, after leaving the scene of a crash where the passenger was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital.

Emergency responders were called just after 7:40 p.m., to EMS R4 just east of Ridinger Lake, a statement from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Dispatchers were told in a 911 call that the passenger fell out of the ORV while it was making a turn, pinning the man. Dispatchers were also told the passenger was not responding, the statement said. A passerby was able to move the OVR off the man and began to administer CPR. The driver of the ORV then fled the scene.

The passenger was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital.

During the investigation, officers were able to determine that the ORV was driven by Joel Zehner, 39, when the crash happened.

Whitley County sheriff deputies found the ORV abandoned three-miles from the scene, the statement said.

It said a Whitley County K-9 was able to track Zehner to a campsite where Zehner displayed a firearm.

Zehner put down the firearm around 9:15 p.m. and was taken into custody.