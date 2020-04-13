Section of State closed

Starting today, State Boulevard from Wells Street to Clinton Street is closed as crews work to tie in the new road, city officials announced last week.

The closure will be in place for 60 days.

“Even though closures are never a welcome sight, the restriction is driving us closer to completion of a project that began with planning 13 years ago,” Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena said. “These improvements were needed to replace an aging bridge and improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.”

A detour is available using Wells Street, Fernhill Avenue and Clinton Street.

The closure is part of the third phase of the project, which will connect the pavement to the existing road on the east and west ends of the new bridge. Additional work, including storm sewers, sidewalks, a trail and work on the northern half of the new bridge will also be completed during this time.

The overall project replaces a bridge that is nearly 90 years old. Public works officials said that since the original bridge was constructed, federal regulations evolved. To meet modern federal flood requirements, the height of the new bridge must be more than seven feet higher than the existing structure.

The total project cost is about $8.2 million. The federal government will pay 80% and the city of Fort Wayne will pay 20%.

The new bridge is south of the existing road to minimize the impact of the new elevation on the nearby neighborhood. The current State Boulevard will become a residential street for the neighborhood, officials said.

Total project completion is scheduled for the fall.

