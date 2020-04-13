Freeze warning: Adams, Huntington, Wabash, Wells, Mercer, Van Wert

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for a six-county area of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio south of Fort Wayne.

The warning is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday in Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties in Indiana and in Mercer and Van Wert counties in Ohio.

Temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected, which could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service said.

It said residents should take steps now to: