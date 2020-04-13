FWPD officer returns to work after recovering from novel coronavirus

A Fort Wayne police officer has returned to work after recovering from the COVID-19 virus, the department said today.

An officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus after displaying some symptoms related to the virus, said Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, police public information officer, in a statement.

The officer self-quarantined in March after not feeling well, was later tested and found to be positive for the virus, Rosales-Scatena said. After remaining symptom-free for the period of time relayed to the department by medical professionals, she said, he returned to work.

This is currently the only case involving an officer in which the department has had a confirmation of COVID-19, Rosales-Scatena said.