9 new positive cases, 2 new deaths in Allen COVID-19 count

The Allen County Health Department issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (April 13, 2020) -- Another two Allen County residents have died and nine have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 165 cases and 14 deaths Monday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

The Department will not be able to provide specific information regarding each individual due to the continued increase in the number of positive cases. However, some basic demographic information is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers.