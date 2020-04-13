The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, April 13, 2020 12:24 pm

    6th COVID-19 case confirmed in DeKalb

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed a sixth case of the novel coronavirus in a county resident.

    The patient is a 45-year-old woman who is at home recovering, the health department said in a statement.

    It encouraged residents to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home executive order.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article