Monday, April 13, 2020 12:24 pm
6th COVID-19 case confirmed in DeKalb
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed a sixth case of the novel coronavirus in a county resident.
The patient is a 45-year-old woman who is at home recovering, the health department said in a statement.
It encouraged residents to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home executive order.
