Coroner: 1 homicide, 2 death causes pending at Friday house fire

A man found dead inside a burning home Friday was shot multiple times, the Allen County coroner's office announced today, and the death has been ruled a homicide.

Marcos Ildefonso Casares, 37, was shot to death at the home at 1840 Rosemont Drive. Doak Stanley McBride, 51, also was found dead inside the home, but investigators have not yet determined the cause and manner of his death.

Kyle Gregory Call, 32, was taken to a hospital where he died. His cause and manner of death also has not been determined.

A Fort Wayne police officer was patrolling in the area early Friday and reported the fire around 1 a.m. Detective Sgt. Tim Hughes of the police department's homicide unit told The Journal Gazette Saturday it is conducting a homicide investigation.

Court records show no one has yet been charged in the case.

