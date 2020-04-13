Wind advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio until 8 p.m. tonight.

Winds of up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected, with a brief period of 50 mph possible this morning, the weather service said. It said the gusty winds could result in downed tree limbs and power outages.

Residents are urged to tie down outdoor objects and to use caution when driving, especially in high-profile vehicles.