Verbatim: Noble Health Department Confirms COVID-19 Cases At Another Long-Term Care Facility

The following was released on Tuesday, April 14, 2020:

The Noble County Health Department announced today that multiple cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported at the Lutheran Life Villages – Village at Kendallville, a long-term care facility in Noble County.

People who are older than 60 with underlying health conditions are most at risk during this pandemic. Everyone should make every effort to protect these vulnerable people by not visiting long-term care facilities, but rather using other options, such as the use of mobile devices to continue virtual contact with loved ones through email or video-call applications.

No further information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.

We are working with state officials to implement infection control protocols to help prevent further spread within the facility.

To prevent community spread, long-term care facilities will be following the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) guidelines:

Identify a separate space that is used only for confirmed or presumed COVID-19 patients;

Limit patient contact to only essential direct care providers;

Establish a tracking system to monitor and manage infection control activities and residents and staff member who are symptomatic

Click here for a complete list of the ISDH guidelines for long-term care facilities.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.

COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or

eyes before washing your hands; and

Rarely, fecal contamination.

Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, can self-isolate, and do not need to be tested. Older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness.

The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for more information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19.