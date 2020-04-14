Tuesday, April 14, 2020 3:48 pm
Intermittent lane restrictions for northeast roads
The Journal Gazette
Coldwater Road between Wallen Road and Audubon Trail, Reed Road between St. Joe Center Road and Greenfield Drive and Stellhorn Road between Haffner and Woodway drives will have intermittent lane restrictions from Wednesday to Friday while crews repair utility cuts, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
