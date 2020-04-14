Tuesday, April 14, 2020 3:13 pm
DeKalb County resident dies from new coronavirus
The Journal Gazette
A resident from DeKalb County died from COVID-19 this morning, the DeKalb County Health Department said today.
The 65-year-old man had tested positive for the new coronavirus and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, the health department said in a statement.
DeKalb County Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Souder asked residents to continue to abide by the state guidelines of staying at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
