Allen County Department of Health: 3 more residents die from COVID-19

Three more Allen County residents have died from COVID-19, the county health department said today.

Another six county residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 171 who have tested positive and 17 deaths.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are on the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and are time-stamped with the latest local data.

The department said it will not be able to provide specific information on every individual case because of the increase in the number of positive cases. The department does provide basic demographic information on its website. The demographic information is updated at least once a week, the department said.

Because of delays in private lab reports to the state, Allen County’s case count may not always match the Indiana State Department of Health numbers for the county on the state’s website www.in.gov/coronavirus.