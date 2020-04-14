37 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana; Allen reports 11 new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health said today that 37 more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19 and an additional 313 Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing.

Deaths are reported to the state based on when the data is received and occur during multiple days, the department said in a statement. To date, 387 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

According to the state department’s website, Allen County has had 11 new cases, for a total of 167.

Marion County has the most new cases with 50. The total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus is now at 8,527, after corrections to yesterday’s total, the department said.

To date, 46,017 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 44,539 Monday.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state’s website, coronavirus.in.gov. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.