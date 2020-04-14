Polaris Boat company announces plant closing, laying off 120 employees

A boat manufacturer is shutting down a Kosciusko County operation, putting 120 employees out of work.

A letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Polaris Boats LLC planned to immediately lay off 10% of its workforce as it prepares to close its plant at 300 W. Chicago St. in Syracuse.

All affected employees would be notified in writing of their specific last day, Steven Ott, vice president of human resources for Polaris Boats, said in the letter dated Monday.

Additional layoffs will occur between now and mid-summer. The company expects to complete the shut down between July 1 and July 14.

Some affected employees will have opportunities at Polaris Boat's two Elkhart locations where it will continue to produce its Bennington, Godfrey, and Hurricane boat brands.

The letter to Indiana workforce officials said Polaris Boats enjoyed a positive relationship with its workforce and the community. But Ott cited unprecedented challenges the business was facing “ in conjunction with the global coronavirus pandemic” as the reason for making “the difficult decision” to close.

Polaris Inc. on Monday announced what it calls a "strategic decision to focus its marine investments and growth efforts on its flagship boating brands." That plan entails ending production of Rinker, Striper and Larson FX boat brands at the Syracuse plant in June.