Freeze warning again tonight south of Fort Wayne

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties in Indiana and Van Wert County in Ohio, and from 1 to 9 a.m Wednesday for Mercer County, Ohio.

Temperatures in the middle to upper 20s are expected late tonight into early Wednesday morning, the weather service said. It said frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents should take steps now to: