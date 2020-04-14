Verbatim: Virtual job fair focusing on healthcare-related openings in Fort Wayne area

The following was released on Tuesday, April 14, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS (April 14, 2020) – Northeast Indiana Works and WorkOne Northeast are hosting a virtual job fair featuring five hospitals and hospital systems that will provide information about the many healthcare-related job openings in the Fort Wayne area.

The virtual job fair is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 22.

Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, IU Health and the Parkview Health are the five healthcare providers that will be participating in the job fair.

Presenters from each will discuss job opportunities in detail, along with benefits and how to apply. Jobs throughout the spectrum of healthcare will be featured.

The virtual job fair is being produced by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic put significant pressures on northeast Indiana’s healthcare providers, the industry had numerous open positions at all levels,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “We are excited to partner with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in helping healthcare providers secure talent and in assisting individuals with exploring career opportunities.”

Those interested in the job fair but unable to attend are encouraged to still register, as a recording will be sent via email the following day.

To register, visit https://on.in.gov/vjfr3.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.