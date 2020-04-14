Verbatim: Indiana Democratic Party to host virtual convention

Indiana Democratic Party issued the following news release today:

On Tuesday, the Indiana Democratic Party announced it would hold its 2020 State Convention on June 13 with events held virtually and votes cast by mail. The plan to go virtual had been unanimously approved by the Party's State Central Committee. Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody believed conducting votes by mail and maintaining the Party's original June 13 timeline struck the right balance.

“We're excited to hold the 2020 State Convention virtually and we're confident we've found the safest way to bring Hoosier Democrats from around the state together,” said Zody. “There's just too much at stake in 2020 to not adapt to maintain a critical element of the electoral process. Hoosiers find a way, and that's exactly what our Party intends to do.”

Delegates to the State Convention will vote to nominate the Party's candidate for Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor and delegates to the National Convention. All state delegates will be mailed a ballot to cast their vote for contested races for statewide office, and online voting options are being examined for National Delegate elections, with consultation from other states and the Democratic National Committee. On June 13, delegates will be invited to a virtual convention to conduct necessary business under Party rules. Votes will be counted and the Party's nominee for contested races like Attorney General will be announced following June 13. Zody noted how integral voting by mail was in making the decision to go virtual.

“Voting by mail is safe, secure and convenient,” said Zody. “With the level of uncertainty around the status of the virus and when Hoosiers can gather again, voting by mail was the obvious choice to ensure an effective and efficient nomination process.

Details including a final schedule and press arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks.